Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.23% of Saga Communications worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SGA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saga Communications during the second quarter valued at $989,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Saga Communications by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 564,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,232,000 after buying an additional 23,718 shares during the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Saga Communications by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 187,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after buying an additional 19,362 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Saga Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Saga Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $307,000. 50.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGA opened at $23.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.91. Saga Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.20 and a 12-month high of $28.58. The firm has a market cap of $137.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.72.

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Saga Communications had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $28.85 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Saga Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.26%.

Saga Communications Company Profile

Saga Communications, Inc operates as a broadcasting company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of broadcast properties. The company was founded by Edward K. Christian in 1986 and is headquartered in Grosse Pointe Farms, MI.

