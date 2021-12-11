Safran (EPA:SAF) PT Set at €133.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €133.00 ($149.44) target price on Safran (EPA:SAF) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €155.00 ($174.16) price objective on Safran in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €125.00 ($140.45) price target on Safran in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €122.00 ($137.08) price target on Safran in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($155.06) price target on Safran in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €134.00 ($150.56) price target on Safran in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €128.25 ($144.10).

SAF opened at €103.82 ($116.65) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €112.70 and its 200-day moving average price is €113.71. Safran has a 12 month low of €67.17 ($75.47) and a 12 month high of €92.36 ($103.78).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

