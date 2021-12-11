Safestore (LON:SAFE) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,470

Safestore (LON:SAFE) had its price objective hoisted by Liberum Capital from GBX 1,300 ($17.24) to GBX 1,470 ($19.49) in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Safestore from GBX 1,147 ($15.21) to GBX 1,423 ($18.87) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,287.67 ($17.08).

LON SAFE opened at GBX 1,363 ($18.07) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.64. Safestore has a 1 year low of GBX 723 ($9.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,396 ($18.51). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,216.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,098.10. The company has a market cap of £2.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.75.

In related news, insider Frederic Vecchioli sold 10,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,378 ($18.27), for a total transaction of £149,154.72 ($197,791.70).

About Safestore

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

