Safestore Holdings plc (LON:SAFE) Insider Frederic Vecchioli Sells 10,824 Shares

Safestore Holdings plc (LON:SAFE) insider Frederic Vecchioli sold 10,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,378 ($18.27), for a total value of £149,154.72 ($197,791.70).

Shares of SAFE stock opened at GBX 1,363 ($18.07) on Friday. Safestore Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 723 ($9.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,396 ($18.51). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.87 billion and a PE ratio of 11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.64, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,216.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,098.10.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Safestore from GBX 1,147 ($15.21) to GBX 1,423 ($18.87) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Liberum Capital raised their price target on shares of Safestore from GBX 1,300 ($17.24) to GBX 1,470 ($19.49) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,287.67 ($17.08).

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

