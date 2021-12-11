Russell Edward Hallbauer Sells 11,000 Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) Stock

Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) Director Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.67, for a total value of C$29,370.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,311,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,842,634.16.

Russell Edward Hallbauer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 40,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.60, for a total value of C$104,000.00.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 20,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.64, for a total value of C$52,800.00.

Shares of Taseko Mines stock traded down C$0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting C$2.57. 513,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,751. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.17. The stock has a market cap of C$729.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.66 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.49. Taseko Mines Limited has a 52 week low of C$1.36 and a 52 week high of C$3.22.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$132.56 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Taseko Mines Limited will post 3.3600001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TKO. Scotiabank raised their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.75 in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities raised their price target on Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Liberum Capital cut Taseko Mines to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.20.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

