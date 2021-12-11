Rune (RUNE) Trading 13.7% Lower Over Last Week

Rune (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 11th. In the last seven days, Rune has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar. Rune has a total market cap of $2.36 million and $14,724.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rune coin can now be bought for $257.72 or 0.00529515 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rune alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00056583 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,970.76 or 0.08158452 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.86 or 0.00081901 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,547.19 or 0.99746683 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00056629 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002774 BTC.

About Rune

Rune’s total supply is 9,166 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Buying and Selling Rune

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rune using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rune and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.