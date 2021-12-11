Ruler Protocol (RULER) Price Reaches $0.41 on Major Exchanges

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. One Ruler Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00000865 BTC on major exchanges. Ruler Protocol has a total market cap of $1,531.30 and $609.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ruler Protocol has traded down 34.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00058039 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,940.93 or 0.08225393 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00082266 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,036.79 or 1.00260954 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00056529 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Ruler Protocol Coin Profile

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Buying and Selling Ruler Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruler Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruler Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ruler Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

