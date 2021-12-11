RPS Group (LON:RPS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $113.65

RPS Group plc (LON:RPS) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 113.65 ($1.51) and traded as high as GBX 125 ($1.66). RPS Group shares last traded at GBX 124.80 ($1.65), with a volume of 82,823 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt raised their target price on shares of RPS Group from GBX 121 ($1.60) to GBX 138 ($1.83) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of RPS Group from GBX 130 ($1.72) to GBX 145 ($1.92) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt raised their target price on shares of RPS Group from GBX 121 ($1.60) to GBX 138 ($1.83) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.86) target price on shares of RPS Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 123.95 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 113.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.23. The stock has a market cap of £346.89 million and a PE ratio of 59.52.

In other RPS Group news, insider John Douglas purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.67) per share, for a total transaction of £63,000 ($83,543.30).

About RPS Group (LON:RPS)

RPS Group Plc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Norway, the Netherlands, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. It offers services in the areas of project and program management; design and development; water; environment; advisory and management consulting; exploration and development; planning and approvals; health, safety, and risk; oceans and coastal; laboratories; training and communication; and creative services.

