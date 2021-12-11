RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Rating Increased to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of RPM International (NYSE:RPM) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has $105.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RPM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on RPM International from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Vertical Research downgraded RPM International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on RPM International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RPM International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.57.

RPM International stock opened at $97.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.93. RPM International has a 12 month low of $76.43 and a 12 month high of $99.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.25.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. RPM International had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that RPM International will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 15th. RPM International’s payout ratio is presently 45.58%.

In other RPM International news, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 800 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total value of $70,032.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPM. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RPM International in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,083,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in RPM International by 35.6% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 495,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,963,000 after acquiring an additional 130,103 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in RPM International in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,178,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 117.8% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 179,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,972,000 after buying an additional 97,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 339.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 102,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,106,000 after buying an additional 79,342 shares during the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RPM International

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

