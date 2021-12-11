RPG Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 1,285 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QS. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in QuantumScape during the second quarter worth $1,686,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in QuantumScape by 147.1% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in QuantumScape during the second quarter worth $220,000. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its holdings in QuantumScape by 22.5% during the second quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QuantumScape during the second quarter worth $644,000. Institutional investors own 22.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Timothy Holme sold 304,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $6,460,871.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 30,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $808,597.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,319,002 shares of company stock valued at $33,558,420 in the last 90 days. 16.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of QS opened at $23.90 on Friday. QuantumScape Co. has a 12 month low of $19.12 and a 12 month high of $132.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.87. The company has a current ratio of 42.78, a quick ratio of 42.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.57) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on QuantumScape from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

