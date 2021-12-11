Royal Bank of Canada Sells 2,164 Shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,164 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,729,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,254,000 after acquiring an additional 119,364 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 163.2% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 108,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 67,550 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 108.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 8,323 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 16.4% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth about $251,000.

Get Global X US Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of PFFD stock opened at $25.42 on Friday. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $23.70 and a 52-week high of $25.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.85.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.