Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Position in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.06% of Bridgewater Bancshares worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 50.7% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 968,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,638,000 after buying an additional 325,562 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 653,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,551,000 after acquiring an additional 56,314 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 442,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,141,000 after acquiring an additional 38,426 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 364,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after acquiring an additional 4,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 337,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after acquiring an additional 16,953 shares during the last quarter. 48.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ BWB opened at $17.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.00. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.97 and a 12 month high of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.95 million, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.75.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.70 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 15.08%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.