Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Sold by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co trimmed its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,543 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada comprises about 4.9% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $19,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RY. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 8,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 23,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on RY. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.98.

NYSE:RY opened at $102.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.02 and a 200-day moving average of $102.87. The company has a market capitalization of $145.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $79.82 and a 52 week high of $108.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a $0.939 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.59%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

