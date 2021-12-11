Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,698 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 22.5% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 112,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after acquiring an additional 20,710 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1,536.2% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 388,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,249,000 after purchasing an additional 364,409 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 966,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,942,000 after purchasing an additional 7,239 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the second quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 315.2% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 57,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 43,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HWC. Zacks Investment Research raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

HWC opened at $49.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.92. Hancock Whitney Co. has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $53.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $330.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.77 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 31.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is 22.31%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

