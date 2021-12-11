Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stock Holdings in Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 986 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.13% of Monroe Capital worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 4.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 6.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 69,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 4,213 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 24.1% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 30,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,996 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 38.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 6,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 4.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 6,677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 6th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $10.50 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCC opened at $11.50 on Friday. Monroe Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $11.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.76 and its 200 day moving average is $10.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $247.76 million, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.29.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $15.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.74 million. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 65.05% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Monroe Capital Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is 61.73%.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to our stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

