Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Price Target to $107.00

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $140.00 to $107.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

GTLB has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gitlab currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $129.90.

Shares of GTLB opened at $75.00 on Tuesday. Gitlab has a 12-month low of $70.82 and a 12-month high of $137.00.

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gitlab will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology purchased 325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,025,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

About Gitlab

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

