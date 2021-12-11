Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.830-$0.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.010. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ross Stores also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.650-$4.750 EPS.

ROST traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $112.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,541,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,431,544. The company has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02. Ross Stores has a 52-week low of $104.79 and a 52-week high of $134.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 25.39%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ROST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital cut shares of Ross Stores from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Ross Stores from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $131.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $136.18.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ross Stores stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 34.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,371,486 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 353,069 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of Ross Stores worth $170,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

