Rosenbaum Jay D. Has $730,000 Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Rosenbaum Jay D. trimmed its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.15.

In other news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $112.23 per share, with a total value of $168,345.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total transaction of $951,266.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 136,881 shares of company stock valued at $15,812,388 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $121.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.85, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $78.44 and a 12-month high of $123.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.41.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

