Rosenbaum Jay D. Has $1.47 Million Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Rosenbaum Jay D. reduced its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 5.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,343 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for approximately 2.5% of Rosenbaum Jay D.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Destination Wealth Management raised its position in TJX Companies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 343,870 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $22,689,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 154,270 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $10,179,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in TJX Companies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 172,188 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $11,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,817 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,913 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $74.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.15 and a 12-month high of $76.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

Several brokerages have commented on TJX. Cowen raised their target price on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Gordon Haskett raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.15.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

