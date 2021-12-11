Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Lowered to $340.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $550.00 to $340.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. The company was not immune to the broader Ad Tech industry multiple compression this year amid chip shortages, supply chain headwinds, fear of rising interest rates, and pandemic related cautiousness, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Martin adds however that she remains positive on Roku stock as a pure-play way to invest in growth of the U.S. over-the-top and connected-TV ecosystems, with an advertising addressable market in the U.S. from traditional linear TV advertising revenue reported in 2021 estimated at $60B.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ROKU. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Roku from $440.00 to $365.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Roku from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Roku from $500.00 to $435.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Roku from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roku currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $404.14.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $229.25 on Friday. Roku has a 1-year low of $196.94 and a 1-year high of $490.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $280.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a PE ratio of 115.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.74.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Roku will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.95, for a total transaction of $26,076,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.03, for a total value of $360,439.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 506,541 shares of company stock valued at $147,734,623 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,899,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,842,000 after acquiring an additional 279,159 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Roku by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,406,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,722,000 after buying an additional 483,373 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Roku by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,800,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,607,000 after buying an additional 191,988 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Roku by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,122,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,082,000 after buying an additional 450,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Roku by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,792,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,014,000 after buying an additional 245,338 shares during the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

