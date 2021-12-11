Rockland Trust Co. Sells 1,104 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Rockland Trust Co. cut its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,780,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,748,124,000 after buying an additional 2,996,828 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 19,726,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,524,553,000 after buying an additional 1,522,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,585,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $822,513,000 after buying an additional 24,791 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,740.2% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,060,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after buying an additional 3,031,951 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,430,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $557,481,000 after buying an additional 112,154 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $219.91 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $188.30 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $228.14 and a 200-day moving average of $225.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

