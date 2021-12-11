Rockland Trust Co. Purchases 519 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Amgen during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 82.3% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $210.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.62. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 72.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.12.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

