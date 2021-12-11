Rockland Trust Co. Increases Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,944 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 596,848 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,486,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 50,127 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 7,424 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 10,514 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 22,854 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares during the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $59.25 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.35 and a 12-month high of $60.27. The company has a market capitalization of $249.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.02%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Westpark Capital began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.24.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $697,165.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,550 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

