Rockland Trust Co. Has $702,000 Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 18.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.40.

Shares of LMT opened at $344.88 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $396.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $345.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $360.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $95.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.93.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.68%.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.