Rockland Trust Co. Acquires 713 Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 152.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 22,050 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Monument Capital Management grew its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 24.5% during the second quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 37,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 8.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 13,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the second quarter valued at about $508,000. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TSLX opened at $23.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.15 and a 1 year high of $24.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.05.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $71.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.76 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 85.14% and a return on equity of 12.26%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 55.03%.

TSLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $25.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sixth Street Specialty Lending presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.88.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc acts as private equity fund. The fund target companies operating in the fields health, commercial, internet, industrial, technology serveries. It provides financing for first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt and equity and other investments,transaction size between $15 to $350 million, EBTIDA of $10 to $250 million and enterprise value of $50 million.

