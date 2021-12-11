Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a sector weight rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Roblox’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roblox from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Roblox from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.77.

RBLX stock opened at $115.89 on Wednesday. Roblox has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $141.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.75.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $637.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.47 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 108.53%. Roblox’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roblox will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total transaction of $133,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 512,525 shares of company stock valued at $52,632,509 in the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Roblox in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 41.51% of the company’s stock.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

