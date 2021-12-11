Robert W. Baird Trims Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Target Price to $205.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GPN. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $221.00 to $197.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $200.33.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $125.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a PE ratio of 39.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $116.75 and a 1 year high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Global Payments will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.55%.

In other Global Payments news, Director Kriss Cloninger III bought 1,000 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total transaction of $66,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPN. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 1,412.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,321,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $692,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035,932 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $440,786,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 197.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,457,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $387,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,202 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,542,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $931,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

