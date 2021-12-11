Robert W. Baird Lowers Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) to Neutral

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

MIME has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Mimecast from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mimecast from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mimecast presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.76.

MIME opened at $79.25 on Wednesday. Mimecast has a twelve month low of $38.84 and a twelve month high of $85.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.55 and a 200-day moving average of $64.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 120.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.48.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. Mimecast had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mimecast will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 50,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total value of $3,299,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $2,934,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 200,237 shares of company stock worth $14,097,280 over the last three months. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Harbour Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Mimecast by 17.1% in the second quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 773,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,056,000 after purchasing an additional 113,148 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in Mimecast by 56.6% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 426,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,631,000 after acquiring an additional 154,127 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Mimecast by 8.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in Mimecast by 35.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 295,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,698,000 after acquiring an additional 78,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in Mimecast by 110.7% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

