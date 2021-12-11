Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,541 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TWLO. Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 345.6% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,811,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,668 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Twilio by 39.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,918,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,938,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,055 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its position in Twilio by 249.1% during the second quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 1,745,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $688,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,536 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Twilio by 22.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,824,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,295,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 36.0% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,722,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,467,300,000 after acquiring an additional 985,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Twilio from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.83.

TWLO stock opened at $264.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $307.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $341.44. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $47.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.55 and a beta of 1.29. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $235.00 and a 52-week high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. The company had revenue of $740.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 465 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.29, for a total value of $146,144.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.22, for a total value of $4,455,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,458 shares of company stock valued at $22,334,315 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.