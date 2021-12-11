Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 1,516 Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) by 39.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,311 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 436.2% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 4,271.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

ZD stock opened at $106.60 on Friday. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.78 and a 52-week high of $147.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ziff Davis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ziff Davis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.50.

In other news, Director Teresa A. Harris bought 460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $108.20 per share, with a total value of $49,772.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.

