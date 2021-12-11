Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Stock Position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,203 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 333.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,790,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,951,000 after buying an additional 5,992,615 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 252.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,518,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,650,000 after buying an additional 4,671,009 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 43.2% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 9,327,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,857,000 after buying an additional 2,812,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 389.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,679,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,090,000 after buying an additional 2,132,507 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 10.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,357,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $222,459,000 after buying an additional 1,607,007 shares during the period. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. B. Riley lifted their price target on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America lowered MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MGIC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.07.

Shares of NYSE:MTG opened at $14.30 on Friday. MGIC Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.56 and a fifty-two week high of $16.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.73.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 51.30%. The business had revenue of $294.74 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.08%.

In other news, Director Daniel A. Arrigoni purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.19 per share, for a total transaction of $70,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

