Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $1.98 Million Stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 42.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 162,464 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.12% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. 92.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PTEN opened at $9.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.98. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $11.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.64.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $357.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.03 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 35.92% and a negative return on equity of 21.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -3.76%.

PTEN has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.25 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.72.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

