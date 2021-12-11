Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 24,485 Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 786.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,485 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 7.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 86,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 35.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 128.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 178,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,898,000 after purchasing an additional 100,268 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 22.1% during the third quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 25,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $443,000. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAGE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Guggenheim raised shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.47.

Shares of SAGE stock opened at $38.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.38. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.13 and a 1 year high of $98.39.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 57.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

