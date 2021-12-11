RING X PLATFORM Price Down 2.8% Over Last Week (RINGX)

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. One RING X PLATFORM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0510 or 0.00000105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RING X PLATFORM has a total market capitalization of $15.86 million and $487,457.00 worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, RING X PLATFORM has traded down 2.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004320 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00040491 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.78 or 0.00211503 BTC.

RING X PLATFORM Profile

RING X PLATFORM (RINGX) is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2020. RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 357,117,790 coins and its circulating supply is 310,742,785 coins. RING X PLATFORM’s official Twitter account is @PlatformRing . RING X PLATFORM’s official message board is medium.com/@ringplatform . RING X PLATFORM’s official website is ringx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RINGX Platform aims to create a block-chain-based mileage integrated ecosystem by integrating various mileage service into block-chain technology and establishing an innovative platform for customers to purchase and consume high qualified content with integrated mileage based on cooperation with various mileage service providers. RINGX token is a utility token issued for the activation of the RINGX Platform. It is a cryptocurrency whose issuance volume is fixed and priced by the market. RINGX Mileage can be purchased with RINGX token in RINGX Platform and RINGX token can be paid as compensation for purchase, evaluation, and sponsorship activities within RINGX Platform. “

RING X PLATFORM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RING X PLATFORM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RING X PLATFORM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RING X PLATFORM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

