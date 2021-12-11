RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target Cut to $766.00

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Citigroup from $790.00 to $766.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on RH from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on RH from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $719.73.

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $603.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $633.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $662.95. The company has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.33. RH has a 12-month low of $411.88 and a 12-month high of $744.56.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.68 by $0.35. RH had a return on equity of 131.27% and a net margin of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that RH will post 25.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RH. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RH during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in RH by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RH during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RH during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in RH during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

