REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $8.27 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of REX American Resources in a research note issued on Monday, December 6th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Levy now anticipates that the energy company will earn $8.27 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.69.

Get REX American Resources alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of REX American Resources from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 4th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of REX American Resources from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of REX American Resources stock opened at $100.53 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.88. REX American Resources has a 1-year low of $72.06 and a 1-year high of $116.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.06.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The energy company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $1.74. REX American Resources had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 7.23%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share.

In other news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 1,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.32, for a total value of $154,715.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.73, for a total transaction of $924,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,868 shares of company stock worth $1,620,590 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REX. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in REX American Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $395,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in REX American Resources by 98,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,981 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in REX American Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in REX American Resources by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in REX American Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

About REX American Resources

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.

Read More: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for REX American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.