Reviewing UP Fintech (TIGR) & The Competition

UP Fintech (NASDAQ: TIGR) is one of 54 publicly-traded companies in the “Security brokers & dealers” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare UP Fintech to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

Get UP Fintech alerts:

This table compares UP Fintech and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio UP Fintech $138.50 million $16.07 million 32.06 UP Fintech Competitors $6.20 billion $1.11 billion 7.38

UP Fintech’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than UP Fintech. UP Fintech is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

UP Fintech has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UP Fintech’s rivals have a beta of 1.66, meaning that their average share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for UP Fintech and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UP Fintech 1 0 2 0 2.33 UP Fintech Competitors 510 2259 2300 71 2.38

UP Fintech presently has a consensus price target of $19.76, suggesting a potential upside of 242.46%. As a group, “Security brokers & dealers” companies have a potential upside of 14.25%. Given UP Fintech’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe UP Fintech is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares UP Fintech and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UP Fintech 11.45% 7.94% 0.70% UP Fintech Competitors 28.99% 16.74% 6.08%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.9% of UP Fintech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.9% of shares of all “Security brokers & dealers” companies are owned by institutional investors. 50.9% of UP Fintech shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.8% of shares of all “Security brokers & dealers” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

UP Fintech rivals beat UP Fintech on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About UP Fintech

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

Receive News & Ratings for UP Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.