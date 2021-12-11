Reviewing Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) and DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK)

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) and DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Sterling Check shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of DATATRAK International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Sterling Check and DATATRAK International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sterling Check $454.05 million 4.61 -$52.29 million N/A N/A DATATRAK International $7.16 million 3.30 -$90,000.00 ($0.01) -974.03

DATATRAK International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sterling Check.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Sterling Check and DATATRAK International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sterling Check 0 3 6 0 2.67 DATATRAK International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sterling Check presently has a consensus price target of $30.88, suggesting a potential upside of 41.18%. Given Sterling Check’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Sterling Check is more favorable than DATATRAK International.

Profitability

This table compares Sterling Check and DATATRAK International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sterling Check N/A N/A N/A DATATRAK International -0.09% -0.47% -0.09%

Summary

Sterling Check beats DATATRAK International on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sterling Check Company Profile

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

DATATRAK International Company Profile

DATATRAK International, Inc. is a technology and services company, which delivers global eClinical solutions for the clinical trials industry. Its services support clients in the clinical pharmaceutical, biotechnology, contract research organization, academic research organizations and medical device research industries. The company was founded on July 17, 1991 and is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, OH.

