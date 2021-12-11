Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Resources Connection, Inc. is a multinational professional services firm that helps business leaders execute internal initiatives. The company provides experienced accounting and finance, human resources management and information technology professionals to clients on a project-by-project basis. Partnering with business leaders, Resources Connection drives internal change across all parts of a global enterprise – accounting, finance, risk management and internal audit, corporate advisory, strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory services. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Resources Connection from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

NASDAQ RGP opened at $17.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $572.81 million, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.68 and its 200-day moving average is $15.88. Resources Connection has a one year low of $11.49 and a one year high of $19.44.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $183.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.75 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 5.39%. Resources Connection’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Resources Connection will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.85%.

In related news, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 30,000 shares of Resources Connection stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $544,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Resources Connection in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Resources Connection by 0.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Resources Connection by 32.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 421,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 101,998 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Resources Connection by 451.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 145,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 119,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Resources Connection in the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

