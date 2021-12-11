Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.27

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$15.27 and traded as high as C$17.76. Resolute Forest Products shares last traded at C$17.73, with a volume of 66,609 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Resolute Forest Products to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Resolute Forest Products in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$15.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.92, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 2.94.

Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.03 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Resolute Forest Products Inc. will post 3.9300003 earnings per share for the current year.

About Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP)

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

