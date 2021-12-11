Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Trading 3.5% Higher

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP)’s share price traded up 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.00 and last traded at $13.96. 37,413 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 716,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.49.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Resolute Forest Products from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC cut Resolute Forest Products from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.30 and a 200 day moving average of $12.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 10.64%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Resolute Forest Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Resolute Forest Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 341,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 160.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, Specialty Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

