Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Trading Down 7.2%

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX)’s share price was down 7.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.08 and last traded at $21.08. Approximately 1,206 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 170,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.71.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RPTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bloom Burton started coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repare Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.43.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.59. The company has a market capitalization of $847.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 0.36.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.12). Repare Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.89% and a negative net margin of 10,941.61%. The company had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Analysts predict that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Zinda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total transaction of $546,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Civik acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.08 per share, for a total transaction of $210,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 33.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 88.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

