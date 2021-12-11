Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) Shares Sold by JCSD Capital LLC

JCSD Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,171 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Reliant Bancorp accounts for 3.1% of JCSD Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. JCSD Capital LLC owned about 0.62% of Reliant Bancorp worth $3,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Reliant Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 92,783.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 5,567 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 16.0% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 14.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 72.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

NASDAQ RBNC opened at $33.41 on Friday. Reliant Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $36.36. The company has a market capitalization of $553.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.28.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 29.30% and a return on equity of 15.37%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Reliant Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Reliant Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

Reliant Bancorp Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Retail Banking, and Residential Mortgage Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment provides deposit and lending services to consumer and business customers within its primary geographic markets.

