Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, FinViz reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $625.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on REGN. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $780.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $763.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $750.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $842.00 to $844.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $715.53.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $669.52 on Tuesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $441.00 and a 12 month high of $686.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $72.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $610.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $598.76.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 63.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.49, for a total transaction of $56,949.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 9,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.16, for a total transaction of $6,289,744.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,101,556.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,387 shares of company stock valued at $36,211,956 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

