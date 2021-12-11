Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, FinViz reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $625.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on REGN. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $780.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $763.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $750.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $842.00 to $844.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $715.53.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $669.52 on Tuesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $441.00 and a 12 month high of $686.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $72.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $610.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $598.76.
In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.49, for a total transaction of $56,949.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 9,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.16, for a total transaction of $6,289,744.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,101,556.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,387 shares of company stock valued at $36,211,956 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.
About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.
Read More: Price-Sales Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.