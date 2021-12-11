ReddCoin Hits Market Cap of $30.65 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 11th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 48.1% against the U.S. dollar. ReddCoin has a market cap of $30.65 million and $276,198.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,715.66 or 0.98580937 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00049263 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.76 or 0.00284837 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004650 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.33 or 0.00397289 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.81 or 0.00157465 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00009866 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00008585 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001804 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

