Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $48,481.00

Receive Access Ecosystem (CURRENCY:RAE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. In the last week, Receive Access Ecosystem has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. One Receive Access Ecosystem coin can now be purchased for $1.27 or 0.00002621 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Receive Access Ecosystem has a total market capitalization of $7.87 million and approximately $48,481.00 worth of Receive Access Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.33 or 0.00392004 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00010335 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000095 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000971 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $703.03 or 0.01447931 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

