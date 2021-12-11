Raymond James Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) – Stock analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pembina Pipeline in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $1.91 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.92.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 12.19%.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.30.

Shares of PBA opened at $29.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of -122.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.02. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $23.48 and a fifty-two week high of $34.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 411.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 33,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 26,725 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 570,274 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares during the last quarter. 52.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.164 per share. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -845.80%.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

