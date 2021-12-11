Raymond James Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Raymond James restated their buy rating on shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) in a report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. Raymond James currently has a $179.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EVBG. Needham & Company LLC lowered Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered Everbridge from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. Northland Securities lowered Everbridge from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Everbridge from $200.00 to $178.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $141.38.

NASDAQ EVBG traded down $52.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.00. 13,878,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,107. Everbridge has a fifty-two week low of $57.58 and a fifty-two week high of $178.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.06.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 31.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Alexander Meredith sold 24,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total value of $3,517,784.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $1,875,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,439 shares of company stock worth $9,025,483. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 206.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 10,089 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 15.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 5.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 100.0% during the second quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,412,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 12.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

