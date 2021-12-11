RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Shares Up 3.3%

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT)’s share price shot up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.18 and last traded at $31.90. 2,510 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 406,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.89.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RAPT. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $71.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.29.

The company has a market cap of $886.08 million, a PE ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.86.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 million. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.61% and a negative net margin of 1,468.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $94,507.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Ho sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total value of $77,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,182 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 913,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,054,000 after purchasing an additional 162,516 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,769,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,639,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,465,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,805,000. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RAPT)

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

