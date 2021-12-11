Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RANI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RANI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rani Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th.

Get Rani Therapeutics alerts:

Rani Therapeutics stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.50. 58,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,832. Rani Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $36.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.86.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Equities research analysts predict that Rani Therapeutics will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $385,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $517,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $891,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,081,000.

About Rani Therapeutics

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Rani Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rani Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.